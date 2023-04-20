KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is working with five local restaurants Thursday to raise money that will help families going through crises.

The Dine for Disaster fundraiser will benefit the Red Cross’s home fire response program, which executive director Heather Carbajal said aided more than 350 families in the region last year.

A release from the Red Cross states the following restaurants will donate a percentage of their Thursday sales to the program:

Two Dad’s Cafe and Catering

Two Dad’s Deli

Sister’s Cravings

Phil’s Dream Pit Barbecue

Braeden’s Barbecue

The home fire response program helps displaced families by providing disaster relief assistance.