BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A local Red Cross volunteer is boarding a plane to Maui on Monday to serve as a shelter manager during wildfire relief efforts.

A release from the American Red Cross of Virginia said Sharon Dixon of Bristol, Virginia will depart from the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville early Monday morning.

Trained Red Cross disaster workers in Maui are reportedly working to establish safety shelters and provide evacuees a place to sleep, as well as food and water, according to the release.

Along with common essentials needed during disaster recovery, the release said Red Cross members are trained to provide emotional support during challenging times, as well.

The American Red Cross reminds families of the best ways to contact and locate loved ones in the event of a disaster. Those tips can be found below: