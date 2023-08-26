RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) — The American Red Cross of Bristol, Virginia is assisting eight families who were displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Richlands on Friday.

A release from the Red Cross said 11 people were displaced in the Carson Avenue fire. Red Cross staff set up a temporary center to provide emergency resources of food, clothing and shelter at the Richlands Police Department for the families.

The American Red Cross reminds families to practice fire safety each day. Some things you can do to prevent fires in the home can be found below:

Never leave cooking food unattended.

Keep all items that can catch on fire such as blankets, curtains and clothing at least three feet from any heat source that could ignite them. (candles, space heaters)

Make sure to have a working smoke alarm (less than ten years old) on every floor of your home.

Those in need of working smoke alarms can contact the Red Cross at RedCross.org/local/virginia.