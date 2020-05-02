Red Bucket Brigade drive-thru to benefit children across the Tri-Cities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — It is time to go racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

To provide much-needed funds for more than 100 child-based agencies throughout the Appalachian Highlands region during this unprecedented time, the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, with assistance from presenting sponsor Drake’s, a popular restaurant located at The Pinnacle in Bristol, will host a drive-thru Red Bucket Brigade fundraiser on Tuesday, May 5th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., it was announced today by SCC officials.

The Red Bucket Brigade Drive-Thru presented by Drake’s encourages donors to put loose change or any amount they can spare into the familiar SCC Red Buckets. The fundraiser is usually held throughout the grandstands following the first caution of BMS’s major NASCAR Cup Series races. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC is going to set up the Red Bucket Brigade for a drive-thru offering for those who are able to give at the BMS North Entrance, located off Hwy 11 E in the lot with the iconic Bristol tower and the famed It’s Bristol, Baby sign.

Those who wish to donate can drive into the North Entrance parking lot and place money into the SCC Red Buckets. Social distancing procedures will be in place for this event. For those who are able to donate on site, Coca-Cola will be providing refreshing AHA flavored sparkling water, while supplies last.

On the same day, for those who are unable to drive to the Speedway, there will be a digital component to the fundraising program and donations will be accepted through a secure SCC Red Bucket page on the SCC-Bristol website.

“Our popular Red Bucket Brigade program has always been a vital activity in our efforts to raise money to assist children in our community, and we appreciate our partner Drake’s participation in this drive-thru effort,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities Bristol chapter. “We could not do what we do without the generosity or support from everyone in this region, as well as race fans from around the country, and we hope to have a big turnout on Tuesday, May 5th to provide much-needed assistance to the children in our area.”

For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.