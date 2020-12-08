Records: Ingles purchased South Roan Street site for development of new supermarket

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ingles Markets has paid $4.1 million for the South Johnson City site where a Kroger and Kmart once operated, and a source says the company plans a supermarket and fuel center there.

Property records show Ingles purchased two large store buildings and a strip mall November 18.

The 5.3-acre property near the corner of South Roan Street and University Parkway has sat largely empty for years.

Local commercial real estate broker Ramon Sanchez-Vinas said in a recent release that Ingles intends to demolish the current buildings and market remaining available property around the new store to supporting retail shops.

Ingles Chief Financial Officer Ron Freeman said the company doesn’t discuss future store developments until any construction actually begins, and there is no timeline right now.

No plan documents have been filed with the city of Johnson City as of Tuesday morning.