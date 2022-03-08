JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday, the average gallon of gas in the U.S. sits at $4.17 according to AAA. That’s an increase of 10 cents in one day and the highest cost in nearly 14 years. Virginia is not far behind the nation at an average of $4.10 per gallon. Tennessee is averaging at $3.96 per gallon.

Spiking gas prices are not only having an impact on daily commuters but also on businesses and organizations.

“We don’t have a choice, we have to buy it,” said Byron Barnes, the president of Barnes Exterminating Company. “We can’t put as much into certain areas of the business if we’re having to put more into fuel.”

Barnes has a fleet of 30 trucks.

“I just checked our gas bill from yesterday, and it was a little over $600, so I think right now we’re averaging about $2,500 a week,” he said.

With the recent jump in prices, the company is shifting routes and making sure their techs aren’t crossing paths.

“We’re trying to implement software and things to help us route more efficiently,” said Barnes. “We’re just trying to work more internally to better our routing and to better our service so we don’t have to pass on any costs to the consumer.”

Another business taking a hit with the prices at the pump is Marco’s Pizza in Johnson City.

“This is our dead season from January to March, and drivers are just really worried with how they’re going to make ends meet with how high gas prices are,” said Chris Davis, the general manager. “We have Door Dash, and we just started Grub Hub yesterday just to be able to keep up the business and keep the speed that everybody is looking for.”

On a slow day, Davis says their delivery drivers average around 50 miles but run up to 150 on the weekend.

“Most of our sales are through delivery. It’s about close to 60% of our sales, so it could definitely destroy us if things don’t get fixed here soon,” Davis said. “It could kill us. It really could.”

As both businesses are constantly on the road, they’re just hoping that the high prices won’t have to be passed on to the customers.

“It doesn’t help the bottom line any,” said Barnes. “It could impact our business more severely when we slow down.”

Gas Buddy is predicting that the peak average this year will be at $4.25 a gallon in May and stay around $4 until November.