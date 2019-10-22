Recipe: Cabbage Roll Soup

As it starts to get colder, nothing will warm you up like a nice bowl of soup!
Ballad Health Registered Dietitian Carol Carter shared a recipe for Cabbage Roll Soup with News Channel 11, and now we’re sharing it with you!
Ingredients
Here’s what you will need:
1 lb. lean ground meat (beef, pork, chicken or turkey)
1 cup chopped onions
2 teaspoons minced garlic (optional)
5 cups chopped cabbage
6 cups low sodium beef broth
1 large can diced tomatoes
1 cup low sodium V-8 juice
1/3 cup uncooked long grain rice
1 cup diced raw potatoes
Black pepper to taste
Instructions
Brown ground meat and chopped onions in large skillet until no longer pink and drain off excess fat. Add chopped cabbage, tomatoes, meat and onion mixture, potatoes, rice, broth and V-8 juice to crock pot. Cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours.
Serving Size
Each serving size is equal to one and a half cups.
Nutrition Information
152 Calories
10 grams carbohydrate
10 grams protein
418 mg sodium