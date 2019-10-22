Recipe: Cabbage Roll Soup

As it starts to get colder, nothing will warm you up like a nice bowl of soup!

Ballad Health Registered Dietitian Carol Carter shared a recipe for Cabbage Roll Soup with News Channel 11, and now we’re sharing it with you!

Ingredients

Here’s what you will need:

1 lb. lean ground meat (beef, pork, chicken or turkey)

1 cup chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced garlic (optional)

5 cups chopped cabbage

6 cups low sodium beef broth

1 large can diced tomatoes

1 cup low sodium V-8 juice

1/3 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 cup diced raw potatoes

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

Brown ground meat and chopped onions in large skillet until no longer pink and drain off excess fat. Add chopped cabbage, tomatoes, meat and onion mixture, potatoes, rice, broth and V-8 juice to crock pot. Cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours.

Serving Size

Each serving size is equal to one and a half cups.

Nutrition Information

152 Calories

10 grams carbohydrate

10 grams protein

418 mg sodium