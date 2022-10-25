KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reception was held at Tuesday evening’s Kingsport Board of Education meeting for Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, who is set to retire as the school system’s superintendent.

Moorhouse will officially retire next Monday.

When announcing his retirement back in August, Moorhouse said he wanted to allow for a new director to be in place before the state’s new education funding formula takes effect.

As far as what’s next for Moorhouse, he said Tuesday evening that’s to be determined.

“Hoping to be able to work out some things that would keep me involved in education and contributing to the work here in Northeast Tennessee,” Moorhouse said. “So taking some time over the holidays to regroup and hopefully jump into something starting in January.”

During the meeting, the Board of Education discussed the search for a new director of schools. Several board members said they do not want applicants’ names to be made public during the search process.

School board chairman Melissa Woods said she would research what is legally allowable and report back to the board.

Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton will serve as interim superintendent.