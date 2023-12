JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Taco Bell on North Roan Street is back open after closing for a full reconstruction in the summer.

Photo: WJHL

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told News Channel 11 in August that “aside from all new equipment and furniture, [the store] will have digital dining room and drive-thru menus.”

More information and hours of operation for the 2000 North Roan Street Taco Bell can be found here.