JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you have driven along North Roan Street in Johnson City recently, you may have noticed that the Taco Bell has been torn down.

But fear not, Taco Bell lovers. The franchisee, Tacala Companies, plans to rebuild the restaurant over the next few months.

(Photo: WJHL)

According to a spokesperson, the company hopes to open the new store by the end of the year or early January, if there are no weather-related construction delays.

Digital menus will be featured inside the dining room and in the drive-thru, a company spokesperson said.

Until the North Roan location reopens, those craving Taco Bell can visit the company’s second Johnson City store on West Market Street.