KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting Wednesday, a section of Main Street from Sullivan Street to Unicoi Street will be closed in connection with the Main Street Rebuild project.

This section of Main Street will remain closed until further notice. The closure is necessary to allow the contractor to bring in multiple crews to work on utilities at the same time.

This construction project is just a part of the bigger picture of downtown Kingsport’s future.

Robyn Cleary, executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association, is excited for the last phases of construction.

“If you can envision a perfect entry to downtown Kingsport that’s what we’re going to have,” Cleary said.

City leaders also say that in addition to taking care of the basics, like repairing failed roadway sections, repaving, repairing damaged curbs, and upgrading sidewalks, the city is making repairs and ensuring ADA compliance.

Some of the items already considered include additional trees and landscaping, local art, the addition of parking spaces, and attractive street lighting.

Ariel Rodriguez and his wife Iliana moved to Kingsport from Florida this year to start their business in downtown Kingsport, Urban Brews. The couple says they’re excited about what the project will bring.

“It’s going to benefit all the local businesses not just us, but all the local businesses around us,” Ariel said.

“Most of our downtown area is local businesses, and they’re local people as well, that’s very important to this downtown,” Iliana said.

With funding from state and federal sources covering 80% of the cost, the $20 million project will take approximately two years to complete.