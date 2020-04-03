Rebecca Keefauver Alexander to challenge Matthew Hill in state house primary

A post from Rebecca Keefauver Alexander’s campaign Facebook page about her coming official announcement of a run for state house.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A professional storyteller and small business owner who grew up on a local dairy farm is challenging sitting state representative Matthew Hill in the Seventh District Republican primary.

Rebecca Keefauver Alexander told WJHL Friday that her life experience more than equips her for political service despite a lack of experience in electoral politics.

“I’m running for Washington County,” the sixth-generation county resident said. “I truly believe that if I can get to Nashville I’ll be working on real problems and with real solutions, and that’s what I’m going to strive for all the way.”

Alexander, 61, owns Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with her husband Howard. Since 1994, the graduate of East Tennessee State University’s master’s in storytelling program has also been a professional storyteller and motivational speaker.

Alexander earned her bachelor’s degrees in English and sociology/psychology from Milligan College after graduating from Daniel Boone High School. Prior to launching her storytelling career, she was a high school teacher and a national marketing manager for Magnavox. She and her husband are members of Boones Creek Christian Church.

“I’ve negotiated the price of headphones around a table of Koreans, I’ve picked out product and told them how I wanted it designed, those kind of experiences,” Alexander said of her time with Magnavox, which eventually moved its operations overseas. “I’ve negotiated with Sam’s and Sears and Walmart to bring products to the table, so I have experience negotiating.”

While she boasts name recognition through the family business and her storytelling, Alexander is a political neophyte. Hill, conversely, has been the Seventh District representative since being elected in 2004 at the age of 25.

Hill’s most recent primary challenge came in 2014, when he defeated Johnson City banker and city commissioner Phil Carriger. Hill captured 53.3 percent out of 7,445 votes cast with Carriger garnering 43.2 percent.

She said a friend contacted her just this spring about running. “I pulled into the Food City parking lot and said, ‘you’ve got to be kidding,'” Alexander said.

But after what she called some Godly advice and others urging her to consider running, the mother of Congressman Phil Roe’s press secretary and avid follower of news and politics decided to take the jump.

“I had been praying for a couple of years that (God) would show me how I could help our community and direct me,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be a political situation, but I believe if He leads you to something He will have several people encourage you.”

Alexander pointed to the most-repeated word in her initial campaign mailer to counter any suggestions she might not be up to the task: real. The mailer is paid for by “Citizens for Real Leadership.” The card references “real roots,” a “real career.”

“I know hard work well,” Alexander said. “I’m not afraid of it.”

With policy and issue approaches perhaps not that different — both are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small government conservatives — Alexander said that long track record of work and varied experience may set her apart from Hill, who has spent about two-thirds of his adult life in public office.

She said she understands the struggles faced by small businesspeople, teachers, grieving families and farmers, and can empathize due to her own life experience.

“I just feel like if you have had experience in so many areas that your community is having experience in, then you understand what they’re going through and you can relate to them,” Alexander said. “You can work with them to help them be able to do their jobs better and to help our community prosper and shine better.”

She referenced juggling between licensing, regulatory and tax burdens and offering customers what they need.

“Just the experience of being in a small business helps me to know what other small businesses are going up against,” she said.

Alexander’s yet-to-be-sent mailer cites her background, “from six generations of Washington County dairy farmers.” She remembers her father losing out on a government payout when he wouldn’t cull his Holstein dairy cows during a milk surplus, and other regulatory challenges she said have hit farmers hard.

“I believe that big government doesn’t need to interfere in everything we’re doing,” she said. “Now we have the situation in the country where meat prices have gone through the roof, but the farmers aren’t getting that (profit). There’s four big meat packers that are getting that, not the beef farmers. And it’s just those kinds of things I’m hopeful I can work on.”

Alexander said she, her husband and their two daughters all are products of area public schools and said she strongly supports public education.

“Having taught a couple of years, I realize our teachers need everything they can to produce excellent students,” she said. “The higher level of education our children have, the better our community is going to be.”

Alexander, who plans to officially launch her campaign with a remote Facebook event at 11 a.m. April 13, said she’s confident she’ll be able to raise enough money to compete in the race. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls encouraging me that just because my campaign will be different (due to COVID-19) doesn’t mean that they will not support it.”

Former Washington County commissioner and retired Jonesborough businessman Tom Krieger is Alexander’s treasurer and campaign chairman.

Hill raised $47,250 in the most recent reporting period, with contributions between September 2019 and early January 2020. $34,600 of that came from political action committees. That report, submitted Jan. 31, showed Hill spent $11,645.60 for the period and ended it with a $48,502.51 balance.