Real to Reel Theater closed after 40 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s Real to Reel Theater is permanently closed after nearly four decades of business, according to a statement from Peerless Properties.

The theater opened in 1982. Peerless Properties will begin efforts to revitalize the building, the press release said, adding that managing partners are looking to recruit a popular food market or new entertainment concept to occupy the 15,000 square foot building.

The press release did not include the reason for the theater’s closure.