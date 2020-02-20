Breaking News
Real estate partners plan to renovate downtown Johnson City building

Local

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two real estate partners have purchased a building in downtown Johnson City.

Jon Corbin and Dave McFarland purchased 219 E. Main Street and plan to renovate the building. Their plan is to create office and retail space and improve the Main Street side of the building. Residential units will be put in upstairs.

Corbin and McFarland say they are looking to expand their footprint beyond Asheville because of how expensive it is there.

McFarland is the owner of Wild Wing Cafe, which is also located in the downtown area.

The real estate partners say they do not have any specific tenants in mind yet, but are hoping to start renovations in the next 45 days.

