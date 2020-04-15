‘ReadyRosie’ online-learning program available for free until Sept. for Tennessee families

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — An online educational tool is now available for free, for a limited time, to help families affected by K-12 school closures in Tennessee.

According to a post from the Carter County Schools Facebook page, “Over 4,380 Tennessee families have registered for ReadyRosie already, an online education tool providing at-home instructional videos you can do with your children. Through a partnership between the department and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, Tennessee families have access to resources for free through September 1.”

The tool is available to help families with children from birth to third grade to develop literacy skills, early math, health and well-being.

Tennessee families can register here: ReadyRosie website