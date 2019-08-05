‘Read Till I Can’t No More:’ Johnson City principal welcomes students back with rendition of Old Town Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Educators across the region are welcoming back students as the new school year gets underway, but one Johnson City principal went the extra mile on Monday.
Wearing boots and a cowboy hat, South Side School Principal Kaytee Jones welcomed students back with a rendition of rapper Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road.”
“I wanna take a book from the library home, and I’ll read ’till I can’t no more,” Jones sang before her students in the school’s gymnasium.
According to Johnson City Schools, Jones’ rendition kicked off the school’s reading initiative.
