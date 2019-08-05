LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

‘Read Till I Can’t No More:’ Johnson City principal welcomes students back with rendition of Old Town Road

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Educators across the region are welcoming back students as the new school year gets underway, but one Johnson City principal went the extra mile on Monday.

Wearing boots and a cowboy hat, South Side School Principal Kaytee Jones welcomed students back with a rendition of rapper Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road.”

“I wanna take a book from the library home, and I’ll read ’till I can’t no more,” Jones sang before her students in the school’s gymnasium.

According to Johnson City Schools, Jones’ rendition kicked off the school’s reading initiative.

Latest News:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss