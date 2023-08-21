LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the world’s rarest giraffes was born at Bright’s Zoo in July, zoo ownership reports.

Bright’s Zoo in Limestone welcomed the solid brown giraffe on July 31.

“Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet,” Bright’s Zoo stated in a release.

The baby giraffe is six feet tall and is “thriving” under her mother’s care, the zoo said.

Bright’s Zoo is asking for the public’s help in narrowing down the four chosen names for the unnamed baby giraffe.

Kipekee – Unique

Firyali – Unusual or Extradonary

Shakiri – She is most beautiful

Jamella – One of great beauty

Name suggestions can be left on the zoo’s Facebook page.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades,” said Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo.

For more information on Bright’s Zoo, click here.