RAM to hold free clinic in Rural Retreat May 15–16, vision care volunteers needed

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free vision, dental, and medical clinic next month in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

The RAM clinic will take place May 15–16 at the Mountain Empire Airport, 8223 Lee Highway.

Services offered will include dental cleanings and fillings, eye exams and glasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and more. All RAM services are free and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. An ID is not required.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on both days.

RAM says it is still in need of licensed vision care professionals to volunteer for the event.

“RAM relies on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental, and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide this important free care to people in need,” RAM Chief Executive Officer Jeff Eastman said in a news release. “Thank you to the volunteers and everyone involved. We are glad to be coming to Rural Retreat, Virginia, to help those in need in the local community.”

Those interested in volunteering should contact Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org.

RAM says patients should come prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be available. Patients should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Those needing dental work are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Free medical services are offered to each patient in addition to dental or vision care.

Patients will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of the patient will not be allowed inside the building.

For more information, visit RAM’s website, including the organization’s FAQ page.