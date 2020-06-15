RAM organizers say Gray clinic could be postponed if more local providers don’t participate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The group that helps organize the annual Remote Area Medical clinic in Gray is calling on local health care providers to step forward.

Project Access, the community host group behind the RAM clinic at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, says this year’s clinic may be in jeopardy if more local providers do not participate.

RAM clinics, which rely on volunteer providers, perform free medical, dental, and vision services for people in need.

Project Access says there is “very little participation” from local providers at the Gray clinic. Instead, the clinic relies on East Tennessee State University, out-of-state schools, and other professional volunteers.

The group is concerned about schools participating in this year’s clinic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If local providers don’t step in the fill the gap, the clinic may be postponed to next year.

“We have enjoyed being the Community Host Group for the RAM clinic for the past 4 years,” said Brooks Blair, the executive director of Project Access. “Each year, the 3-day event provides needed services to over 750 participants, dental being the greatest need. Without this clinic, these folks will have to wait another year for these services. During that time, their health and well-being is likely to decline.”

Project Access and the 2020 Remote Area Medical clinic planning committee are asking local providers to take an online survey to gauge potential participation.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.

“The survey is 6 questions and should take less than five minutes to complete,” Blair said. “This will help us decide if we can host the clinic in 2020.”

The Gray RAM clinic which is scheduled for November 5-7.