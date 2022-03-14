EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision providers for a planned free medical clinic in Emory, Virginia in May.

The nonprofit also needs general support volunteers, including interpreters and people to help set up and take down the clinic.

RAM will hold a clinic May 21–22 at Emory & Henry College where free dental, medical and vision care will be provided.

Individuals and organizations interested in volunteering should visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.