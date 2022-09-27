GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical will offer free medical, dental, and vision care during a two-day clinic this weekend in Grundy.

The clinic will be set up at Riverview Elementary/Middle School (273382 Riverside Drive) on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

All RAM services are free, and an ID is not required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight Friday and will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Additional information will be provided to patients upon arriving at the parking lot.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

Remote Area Medical says, due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services. Medical services will be offered to every patient.

All patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo COVID-19 screenings before entering the clinic.

More information can be found by visiting ramusa.org or calling 865-579-1530.