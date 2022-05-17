EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical will host a free medical, dental, and vision clinic for those in need this weekend in Emory, Virginia.

The clinic will take place May 21–22 at Emory & Henry College, located at Ambrister Drive.

Services will include:

Dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, and dental x-rays

Eye exams (Sunday only), glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams and general medical exams

Chest X-rays

Hearing tests and hearing aids

Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Medical services will be offered to every patient. Vision services will include filling prescriptions that are no more than two years old for glasses.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on both days. The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday and will remain open for the duration of the clinic.

RAM encourages patients, especially those seeking dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

Patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. More information can also be found on RAM’s FAQ web page.