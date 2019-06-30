RAM Clinic serves over 1,100 people in Wise, Va.

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Over 1,100 people were able to take full advantage of health services offered at the Wise County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic lasted three days in the region, and officials have released the final results from the event.

1,128 people received services at the clinic this weekend, with the value of services received totaling $643,166.

RAM offers various health services, including dental and vision to people in need.

Virginia officials were also in attendance, including Representative Morgan Griffth, Governor Ralph Northam, and First Lady Pamela Northam.

