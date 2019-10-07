RAM clinic returns to Gray in November

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – Remote Area Medical will return to Gray next month to provide free medical care to those who need it.

RAM will hold a clinic at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on November 1 – 3.

The non-profit will offer free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. Available services will include dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions as well as eye exams, glaucoma testing, and women’s health exams.

All services are free and no ID is required.

The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 1. Tickets will be distributed no later than 3 a.m. and the clinic will open at 6 a.m. The process will repeat on Saturday and Sunday.

RAM encourages patients to arrive as early as possible.

The organization says it still needs volunteer dental and vision providers for the event. To volunteer or get more information about the clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

This will mark RAM’s third year hosting a clinic at the fairgrounds.