RAM clinic returning to Jonesville in September, vision professionals & volunteers needed

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical will return to Jonesville, Virginia in September to host a free medical, dental, and vision care clinic.

The RAM clinic will take place Sept. 18–19 at Lee High School at 200 General Lane.

Free medical, dental, and vision services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Services will include dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions; women’s health exams; general medical exams and more.

Due to time constraints, RAM says patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and will remain open. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on both days.

All patients will be required to wear face masks. Guests and patients’ family members will not be allowed to enter the building.

RAM is still in need of licensed vision professionals to volunteer for the event, including optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and ophthalmic techs. Overnight parking lot crew and general support volunteers are also needed.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to email RAM’s volunteer manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information about volunteering, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.