RAM clinic offered in Gray this weekend

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical is operating a clinic this weekend in Gray.

The free clinic offers dental, medical and vision services to anyone in need across the Tri-Cities.

This is the third year RAM will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

More than 1,600 people have received free medical, dental and vision services the past two years, valued at over $1 million.

The clinic runs today through Sunday.

Doors open at 6 a.m.

The parking area opens at midnight each night with ticket distribution to start around 3 a.m.

All services are free and no identification is required.