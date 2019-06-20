RAM clinic coming to Wise, VA June 28-30

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical is bringing one of its mobile medical clinics to Wise, Virginia on June 28-30.

RAM provides free medical, dental and vision care with no qualifying questions or ID required.

The clinic will be at the Wise County Fairgrounds, and the parking lot will open at 12:00 a.m. on June 28.

Tickets begin being distributed at 3:00 a.m., unless inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances cause the tickets to be distributed earlier.

Clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m.

RAM encourages everyone seeking services to arrive as early as possible.

For a calendar of RAM’s visits, click here.