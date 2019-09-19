RAM clinic coming to Lee County, Va. this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- The Remote Area Medical Clinic is coming to Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The free medical clinic will be offered at Lee High School on September 21 and 22.

The clinic offers free dental, vision and medical care.

Staff will also provide pre-pregnancy services and a year’s worth of free birth control for people in need.

The parking lot is expected to open at midnight Saturday with ticket distribution starting at 3 a.m.

Lee High School is located at 200 General Lane in Pennington Gap.

More information about upcoming RAM clinics HERE.