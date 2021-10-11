RAM clinic coming to Gray Nov. 5–7, seeking volunteers

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical will return to Gray next month, but the non-profit is still in need of volunteers ahead of the free clinic.

RAM will provide free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals at the Appalachian Fairgrounds Nov. 5–7.

All services are free and will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Services will include dental cleanings, fillings, and x-rays; eye exams, glaucoma testing, and eyeglass prescriptions with glasses made on-site; women’s health exams; and more.

This will be the fifth RAM clinic held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

“We are excited to be going into our fifth year as the Community Host group for the Tricities RAM clinic,” Sarah Scott, Community Host Group lead and director of Outreach for Project Access, said in a release. “RAM is in line with our mission of providing meaningful access to healthcare for everyone in the Appalachian Highlands region, so we look forward to this event every year. We could not do any of this without our community partners and providers.”

All patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo a COVID-19 screening prior to entering the facility. Guests and family members will not be allowed to accompany family members inside the clinic.

Patients should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Free medical care will be offered to all patients in addition to dental or vision services.

RAM encourages those who would like to receive services to arrive early. The patient parking lot will open at no later than 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5 and will remain open. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. each day.

RAM is still in need of licensed dental and vision professionals, including dentists, optometrists, and ophthalmologists, to volunteer their time for the clinic. Those interested in volunteering should contact Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org.

For more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.