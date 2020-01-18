Rally in Wise County scheduled for people attending Lobby Day for gun rights

FILE – In a Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, supporters of gun laws hold us photos of gun violence victims during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One Southwest Virginia county is offering a send off for people making their way to Richmond to demonstrate for gun rights.

According to a release issued to News Channel 11, the Wise County Patriots Group and roughly 100 people from Wise County and the City of Norton are meeting at the Old Magic Mart Parking lot in Norton to board buses to Richmond this weekend.

A send off for people leaving is set for 11 pm on Sunday and is open to the public.

Speakers for the event include Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.