Rainy, windy forecast Saturday leads to holiday event schedule changes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The threat of rough weather Saturday is leading to some holiday event schedule changes.

The City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that “Christmas at Covered Bridge Park” originally planned for Saturday afternoon will be rescheduled because of the weather forecast calling or high winds and heavy rain.

The event will now instead be held Friday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The city said the Elizabethton Christmas Parade planned for Saturday night will happen rain or shine.

The parade is set to start at 6 p.m.

Another Elizabethton event will be impacted by the weather forecast. The Lights for Jesus candlelight neighborhood display in the Golf Couse Acres community Saturday night will be postponed one day until Sunday, Dec.12.

The more than four-decades-old tradition lines the streets of the Golf Course Acres community in West Elizabethton with candlelight luminaries.

In Mount Carmel, town officials and the fire department made the decision to cancel the annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday. However, the town will still conduct the Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 18.