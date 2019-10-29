Rainy forecast prompts Johnson City officials to create indoor Halloween event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- With a wet and windy Halloween forecasted, Johnson City officials have made plans to create an indoor event for families to enjoy.

The event is a result of a partnership with the City of Johnson City and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and will be held inside Memorial Park Community Center Halloween night.

Say BOO to soggy weather this Halloween and come trick-or-treat inside Memorial Park Community Center from 4-7pm at 503 Bert St. (JC,TN) where it's warm, dry, and full of folks determined to save the day from foul weather. pic.twitter.com/rZcNhomsup — City of Johnson City (@CoJCTN) October 29, 2019

The event is called “Treat. All. Out.”… a take-off of the city’s new logo “Go. All. Out.”

SEE ALSO: Storm Team 11: Wet and Windy Halloween

Business and city leaders will hand out candy inside Memorial Park Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and come to the community center for indoor trick-or-treating Thursday night.

MORE: Capitalize on Candy: Halloween events in the Tri-Cities