JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The rain didn’t stop people from supporting their community at the Johnson City Christmas Parade.

Spectators like Blakely Elliott and Montague Meeks braved the cold and rain to support friends and family members in the parade.

Elliott is waiting to see her brother perform in the Science Hill band. Elliott, herself, was in ETSU’s band.

“I just love band and it’s just a great memory for me to come to the parades,” said Elliott.

Meeks was in the JROTC and knew some of the people that marched in the parade.

“It’s really cool to see the community out like this you know learning about things they didn’t know were happening you know. It’s good to see,” said Meeks.

Blue Plum, the organizer of the parade, had a goal to do just this: bring the community together.

“We just want to give people something they can stand beside their fellow community members,” said Blue Plum board member, Cooper Reaves. “Laugh, smile, receive some candy, receive some gifts, see Santa, see the Clydesdales; just something that they can take part in their community and celebrate the start of the season.”

In the process, Blue Plum created important memories for people and families.

Ashton plays the trumpet and likes to hear the bands play. “My favorite part is getting to be here because I normally don’t get to do stuff like this,” said Ashton.

Ashley Vaughan was at the parade with her infant daughter, Delfina, and wants to make coming to the parade a family tradition.

“[Delfina] absolutely loves parades and seeing people. Loves to see everybody and wave. So yeah mainly here for her,” said Vaughan.

Blue Plum is an organization completely made up of volunteers that plans two parades throughout the year for Johnson City: the Blue Plum Festival in the summer, and the Johnson City Christmas Parade in the winter.

You can volunteer and get involved in Blue Plum by following this link.