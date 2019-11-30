Rain didn’t stop the Erwin Christmas Parade

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rain didn’t stop the annual Erwin Christmas Parade from rolling through the town on Saturday.

Music, candy, floats, and Christmas music were all a part of the celebration.

The annual Christmas parade is underway in Erwin! The holiday season is officially here 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/yORYBvqymU — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) November 30, 2019

On this last day of November, the town hopes to kick off the holiday season with lots of cheer. The parade was hosted by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce and had dozens of floats and organizations marching the streets.

This year’s theme was “Holly Jolly Christmas” and it helped get some local children in the holiday spirit.

Lots of holiday cheer filled the town as people lined the street to watch the parade.

The route ran through Downtown Erwin, down North Main and ending on Love Street.