Railroad historical society awarded $10K grant for Clinchfield 100 restoration project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization has been awarded a grant to restore a historic railcar.

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum says it will use the $10,000 grant on the restoration of Clinchfield 100, a passenger railcar built in 1911 that once belonged to the Clinchfield Railroad.

The Clinchfield 100, was built in 1911 by Pullman and served as the Atlantic Coast Lines 985 coach until 1929 and then served as the dining car “Orlando” until 1951. It was purchased by the Clinchfield Railroad in 1951 and rebuilt over the next two years. From 1953 until 1981 it served on the Clinchfield in their use for excursions as CRR 100. CSX then moved the car to Jacksonville where it was deemed surplus. After ownership by several private parties, it finally served on the Lancaster and Chester Railroad. WATX purchased the car in 2013 and moved it to Spencer NC at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Over the ensuing 7 years, our volunteer mechanical team, working at our Spring Street yard in Jonesborough, restored the interior and added a new generator, plumbing and electrical. CLINCHFIELD 100 was he official Santa Car on the CSX Santa Train in 2019. Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum

The grant was from the John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust.

The restoration project is in its final stages and the grant money will be used to install an air conditioning unit on the railcar.

Watauga Valley operates the Chuckey Depot Railroad Museum in Jonesborough.