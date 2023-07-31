BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Virginia said the railroad crossing on Spurgeon Lane near Commonwealth Avenue will be closed for reconstruction beginning on Wednesday.

A release from the city said the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing will undergo a reconstruction that requires the closure of that portion of Spurgeon Lane.

The closure begins on Aug. 2 and is estimated to last for at least three days, according to the release.

The city asks drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the work takes place.