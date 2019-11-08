Rail crossing on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tenn. blocked for hours

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rail crossing on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee is currently blocked due to a train issue.

According to a post from the City of Bristol TN, Norfolk Southern has a repair crew on the way.

The road may be blocked for several hours, according to the post.

The post advises anyone needing to access the businesses on the west side of the tracks will have to enter the park from Weaver Pike.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Norfolk Southern Railways for a statement.