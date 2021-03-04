Rafalowski to be offered interim director of Sullivan County Schools position

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski may soon return as the temporary head of the school system.

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 6–0 (board member Mark Ireson abstained) Thursday night to offer Rafalowski the position of interim director of schools and enter into negotiations regarding her salary.

This comes after the current director of schools, David Cox, announced in January that he will retire at the end of June.

Cox was named director of schools in 2019 after Rafalowski retired as director, a role she had served in since 2015.