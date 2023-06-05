BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski bid farewell during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Rafalowski is retiring from the position and will be replaced by Charles Carter on July 1.

“I have had the honor of serving in this capacity now for six years and certainly have been blessed beyond any measure, beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Rafalowski told News Channel 11.

Rafalowski served as director of schools from 2015 until she retired in 2019. In 2021, she returned to the role after former superintendent David Cox retired.

When asked what she will miss the most, Rafalowski said “Everything to do with the kids.” However, she said she will not miss snow days or going on “snow patrol.”