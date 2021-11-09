Radio Greeneville says former news reporter Maxine Humphreys has died at 97

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Longtime Radio Greeneville news reporter Maxine Humphreys has died, according to an official with the radio station.

Radio Greeneville President and General Manager Ron Metcalfe says Humphreys died Tuesday at the age of 97.

Humphreys delivered the news on Radio Greeneville for 61 years. She retired in 2014.

During her career, Humphreys not only compiled 17,000 newscasts but also maintained the same time slot and sponsor.

Doughty Stevens Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.