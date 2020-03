BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum announced Wednesday that Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time” variety show will soon be broadcast on television.

BCM reached an agreement with Blue Ridge PBS to air the show beginning April 4 at 7 p.m.

The show dates back to the 1940s and 1950s.

Blue Ridge PBS reaches four million people in southwest Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and North Carolina.