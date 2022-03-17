KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 14th annual Racks by the Tracks is set to launch from the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 14.

A release from Visit Kingsport stated the festival will feature a tasting event, BBQ competition, Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K race and plenty of music.

The Allandale Package Store will host the Tri-Cities’ tasting event, offering more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets for the event will sell for $35 each until March 21 and are available by clicking here.

The BBQ competition will give festival-goers the opportunity to taste a variety of barbecue from local restaurants and teams. Taste testers can cast a vote for the People’s Choice aware. No ticket is required to access this section of the event, and other food vendors will also be on-site.

Powell Valley National Bank will present the 10K and 5K races that will take runners on a scenic journey on a mostly flat course near the Greenbelt.

Pandora’s Box, an Aerosmith tribute band, will headline the music scene from the Honda Kingsport Stage, with 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience opening the jam session. Music will start at 1 p.m. with Johnson City country band Gents & Liars, a five-man group that puts a new fusion on the country genre.

Racks by the Tracks tickets are available online and can be purchased at all Food City locations, and the first 100-hour sale prices include $10 for concert tickets. Click here to purchase tickets online.