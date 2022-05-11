KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks Festival on May 14, Kingsport officials warned motorists that several areas will close in preparation for and during the event.

Clinchfield Street from West Center Press streets will remain closed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13 and throughout the festival.

Several more roads will close on Saturday, May 14 as the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K races kick off. Closures, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, include the following:

Branch Street

Clay Street

Clinchfield Street

New Street

Press Street

Roller Street

West Sullivan Street

Drivers should expect delays in the area, and some closures will be lifted after the races.

The 2022 Racks by the Tracks Festival will feature a BBQ competition, music, wine and beer tastings and more. Tickets are priced at $40 and can be purchased by clicking here. The festival will take place at the Kingsport Farmers Market, which will not open on Saturday and will resume on Wednesday, May 18.