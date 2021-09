KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual festival will return this weekend after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Racks by the Tracks will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

In addition to the barbeque vendors, the tasting event will feature more than 100 craft beers, wines, and more. There will also be a 10K and 5K run/walk and live music.

Tickets can be purchased online or at any Food City location. For more information, visit racksbythetracks.com.