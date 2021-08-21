Racks by the Tracks makes a return to downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racks by the Tracks returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The event will include live music from a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, “World Touring Band,” as well as others, and craft beer tasting, barbeque vendors with a 5k and 10k race walk.

Tickets that include access to tasting and the concert are $35 while concert tickets are $10.

The event will take place September 25 beginning at 11 a.m.

See Racks by the Tracks Festival’s social media post below: