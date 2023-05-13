KINGSPORT Tenn. (WJHL)- Organizers of the Racks by the Tracks festival said they’ve had bigger crowds than last year.

The festival started off with foot races in the morning, both a 5k and 10k. Frank Lett with Visit Kingsport said a lot of people participated in the races.

“We had a great turnout this morning,” said Lett. “We had over 300 people participating in the five and ten K and for those overzealous folks that did both, the Ball Hog Challenge, a little over 50 people did that.”

After the races, ‘Barbecue Alley’ opened with lines of vendors cooking up their best dishes for people to taste and later vote on their favorite BBQ.

Kevin Helms, Owner of Backdraft Barbecue said the tasting competition is a fan favorite.

“You’re voting on the ribs, the sauce the team, and the sides,” said Helms. “There’s other categories that the folks can vote on when they come here to this event.”

Helms has been serving barbecue at the festival since 2015. Last year, his business won first place in sauce and second place in ribs.

The ‘Barbeque Alley’ food showdown was followed by live music and adult beverage tasting, with beer, wine and seltzers on the menu.

“The best part of it is the people,” said Helms. “We love Racks by the Tracks but just talking to people, being out in the community, networking with the other food trucks, the people that come to this event they make it and Kingsport does a great job with it.”

Live music was provided by local band Donny and the Dry Heavers, and cover bands Blank 281 and the Crue.