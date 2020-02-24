Racecar drivers encouraged to pay tribute to local racing legend Paul Shull at Kingsport Speedway Tuesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport racing community is mourning the loss of longtime racer and team owner Paul Shull who died over the weekend.

Funeral services will be held at Kingsport Speedway on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

“The racing community is very saddened by the passing of Paul Shull,” General Manager of Kingsport Speedway Karen Tunnell told News Channel 11. “He’s been a staple in the Kingsport Speedway and many other speedways in the area for the past 50 years, and had well over 200 wins here.”

The racing team owner and racing coach “ran competitively in the top five,” Tunnel said, until the 2018 racing season. She said he still attended races in the 2019 season.

Anyone who wants to bring their racecar to pay tribute is encouraged to be at the track by 2 p.m.

Kingsport Speedway is located at 2961 N. John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.