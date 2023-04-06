BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock is getting NASCAR fans revved up for racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thursday, the casino announced a full schedule of events that will keep fans entertained until the green flag drops:

Thursday, April 6 – NASCAR veteran Michael Waltrip will serve as a guest bartender at the Bristol Bar at 2 p.m. Waltrip’s 2017 Daytona 500 car is also on display.

Friday, April 7 – Meet and greet with NASCAR drivers Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin (for selected participants)

Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9 – Special race weekend menu at Bristol Bar

Sunday, April 9 – Special Easter brunch at Mr. Lucky’s