Race for Wandell raises money for former Elizabethton principal with ALS

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hundreds of people put on their running shoes this morning for the seventh annual Race for Wandell at East Side Elementry School in Elizabethton.

The community gathered for Josh Wandell, the former principal for the school who is currently battling ALS.

The motto for the Wandell family is “Faith over Fear,” and their goal is to find a cure for ALS.

“This keeps us going. It allows Josh to stay active and just very encouraging that people think about us and just continue to support us year after year. We are hoping for a cure one day for this disease,” said Tabitha Wandell, Josh’s wife.

Dr. Josh Wandell’s Family was all smiles Saturday as the community gathered to support the former principal.

The 7th annual #RaceForWandell has begun with the fun run/walk about to begin. Dr. Josh Wandell was diagnosed with ALS in June 2013. All of the money raised from the 2019 Race for Wandell goes directly to Josh and his ongoing medical costs. More tonight @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nMfnwusQ0L — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 28, 2019

Despite a devastating diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, Josh doesn’t let his diagnosis stop him from encouraging others.

“It’s a chance to come together and forget all your problems and honor a great man. Josh doesn’t let ALS define him. Don’t let your fear overcome your faith, and he lives it. A lot of people talk about it, but he lives it,” said Josh’s uncle, Kelly Geagley.

The money raised at Saturday’s race goes to Josh’s medical needs, like 24-hour nursing care and health care.

Josh’s story has inspired many, like Michelle Johnson and her family.

“Daniel is 21 years old. So we’ve lived with somebody with a disability our whole life, and its always a great time to show inclusion and awareness in a community. It’s a great community involved event to support a good cause and awareness,” Johnson said.

Over 500 people gathered for the race and fun walk this year.

