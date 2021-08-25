‘Race for the Children’ event raises $12,700 for Speedway Children’s Charities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Race for the Children event at Bristol Motor Speedway raised more than $12,000 for Speedway Children’s Charities.

News Channel 11 partnered with Food City, Drake’s and TeleOptics to host the fundraiser on Saturday, August 7.

Speedway Children’s Charities reports a total of $12,700.65 was raised at the event.

Funds were raised through a variety of methods. Sponsors donated to the cause, patrons donated $50 each to get a chance to drive around the track and funds were collected through the organization’s Day of Donations and text-to-give options.

During the Race for the Children, the public was able to walk the track, partake in family-friendly games and enjoy some great food.

The money raised at the event, along with donations from other Speedway Children’s Charities fundraising events, will be spread out among the dozens of non-profits that serve the Tri-Cities region.